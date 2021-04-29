Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.51 EPS

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 8.70%.

NASDAQ:FISI traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.29. The company had a trading volume of 75,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,462. The company has a market capitalization of $494.88 million, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.40. Financial Institutions has a 52 week low of $13.21 and a 52 week high of $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is 36.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

