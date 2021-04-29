Financial Management Professionals Inc. Has $325,000 Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lowered its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,591 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 4,670 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAL. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 12.5% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the airline’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 171.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 22,687 shares of the airline’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 100,221 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. 44.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on AAL. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,125,098. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.43. American Airlines Group Inc. has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $26.09. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.82.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. The company’s revenue was down 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.65) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -19.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

