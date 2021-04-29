Financial Management Professionals Inc. Invests $108,000 in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 586 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $287,863,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,290,274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,337,577,000 after buying an additional 653,981 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 691.2% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 553,868 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $84,675,000 after buying an additional 483,868 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at $64,972,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 741,562 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $113,370,000 after purchasing an additional 351,859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS traded up $1.15 on Thursday, reaching $197.56. The company had a trading volume of 61,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285,287. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.73 and a twelve month high of $201.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $183.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $1.27. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SWKS. Cowen boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.40.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total transaction of $676,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

