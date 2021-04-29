Financial Review: Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) versus Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT)

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) and Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Sykes Enterprises alerts:

This table compares Sykes Enterprises and Kubient’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sykes Enterprises $1.61 billion 1.09 $64.08 million $2.11 20.94 Kubient N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sykes Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than Kubient.

Profitability

This table compares Sykes Enterprises and Kubient’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sykes Enterprises 3.21% 12.31% 7.72% Kubient N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.7% of Sykes Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Kubient shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Sykes Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sykes Enterprises and Kubient, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sykes Enterprises 0 0 2 0 3.00 Kubient 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sykes Enterprises currently has a consensus price target of $44.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.41%. Kubient has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 94.03%. Given Kubient’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kubient is more favorable than Sykes Enterprises.

Summary

Sykes Enterprises beats Kubient on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sykes Enterprises

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management, multichannel demand generation, and digital transformation services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance. Its technical support services comprise support around complex networks, hardware and software, communications equipment, Internet access technology, and Internet portal usage. The company also provides customer acquisition services, such as digital marketing, multichannel demand generation, and inbound up-selling and sales conversion, as well as outbound selling of its clients' products and services. In addition, it offers robotic process automation consulting, implementation, hosting, and managed services that help clients in front, middle and back-office processes, as well as self-service, insight analytics, and digital learning; fulfillment services consisting of order processing, payment processing, inventory control, product delivery, and product returns handling; and enterprise support services comprising technical staffing services and outsourced corporate help desk solutions. The company provides its services through phone, email, social media, text messaging, chat, and digital self-service support. It serves corporations, medium-sized businesses, and public institutions in the financial services, communications, technology, transportation and leisure, healthcare, and other industries. The company operates in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, the Asia Pacific Rim, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

About Kubient

Kubient, Inc. develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. The company develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. Its platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Sykes Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sykes Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.