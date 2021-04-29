Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.41

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.41 and last traded at $13.41, with a volume of 481 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.62.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FNCH shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, Director Jeffery A. Smisek bought 88,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $1,499,995.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, engages in developing a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. Its lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection.

