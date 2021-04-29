First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.59 EPS

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $14.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.94 by $2.59, Fidelity Earnings reports. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 23.54%.

Shares of NASDAQ FCNCA traded down $5.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $860.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,677. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $844.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $657.07. First Citizens BancShares has a 1 year low of $303.18 and a 1 year high of $901.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FCNCA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $875.00 price target on the stock.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding purchased 330 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $735.00 per share, for a total transaction of $242,550.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 148,951 shares in the company, valued at $109,478,985. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffery L. Ward purchased 178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $837.99 per share, with a total value of $149,162.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 378 shares in the company, valued at $316,760.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 958 shares of company stock valued at $722,462 over the last quarter. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.