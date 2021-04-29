First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.59 EPS

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2021

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $14.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.94 by $2.59, Fidelity Earnings reports. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 23.54%.

Shares of NASDAQ FCNCA traded down $5.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $860.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,677. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $844.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $657.07. First Citizens BancShares has a 1 year low of $303.18 and a 1 year high of $901.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FCNCA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $875.00 price target on the stock.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding purchased 330 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $735.00 per share, for a total transaction of $242,550.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 148,951 shares in the company, valued at $109,478,985. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffery L. Ward purchased 178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $837.99 per share, with a total value of $149,162.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 378 shares in the company, valued at $316,760.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 958 shares of company stock valued at $722,462 over the last quarter. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Earnings History for First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit