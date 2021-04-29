First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share by the bank on Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

First Commonwealth Financial has raised its dividend by 37.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of FCF stock opened at $14.38 on Thursday. First Commonwealth Financial has a one year low of $6.77 and a one year high of $15.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.12. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $96.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Matthew C. Tomb sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $157,625.00. Also, EVP Brian G. Karrip sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $109,520.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $303,395. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FCF. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. DA Davidson upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Stephens assumed coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Commonwealth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

