First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Shares Sold by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. decreased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,594 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 5,709.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. 48.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

Shares of FFIN opened at $49.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85 and a beta of 0.96. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.99 and a fifty-two week high of $51.60.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 38.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 42.98%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FFIN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Truist lifted their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.