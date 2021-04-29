First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 5.52%.

Shares of First Financial Northwest stock opened at $13.89 on Thursday. First Financial Northwest has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $15.05. The firm has a market cap of $134.64 million, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Get First Financial Northwest alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from First Financial Northwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.72%.

FFNW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised First Financial Northwest from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial Northwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded First Financial Northwest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Northwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Northwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.