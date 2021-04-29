First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Price Target Raised to $53.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of First National Financial in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TD Securities cut shares of First National Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of First National Financial from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FNLIF opened at $39.04 on Wednesday. First National Financial has a one year low of $20.32 and a one year high of $41.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.75.

About First National Financial

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

