First National of Nebraska (OTCMKTS:FINN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $12,500.00

First National of Nebraska, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12,500.00 and last traded at $12,500.00, with a volume of 30 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11,900.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $12,083.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11,543.60.

About First National of Nebraska (OTCMKTS:FINN)

First National of Nebraska, Inc operates as a holding company for First National Bank of Omaha. The Bank engages in consumer, commercial, real estate, and agricultural lending and retail deposit activities in Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, Wisconsin, Minnesota, and other nearby states.

