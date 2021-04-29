First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) PT Raised to C$35.00 at National Bank Financial

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price objective upped by research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cfra raised their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$13.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$31.32.

TSE:FM traded down C$0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$29.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,842,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620,779. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$26.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$22.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.91, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.69. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of C$7.34 and a twelve month high of C$31.57. The stock has a market cap of C$20.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -90.18.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.97 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

