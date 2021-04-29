First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

CIBC reiterated their outperform rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$35.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$36.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on First Quantum Minerals to C$33.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$28.50 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$30.24.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

Shares of FM opened at C$30.20 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.64. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of C$7.34 and a 52 week high of C$31.57.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.97 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a $0.005 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is presently -2.28%.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

Read More: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.