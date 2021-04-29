First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAAR) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAAR) rose 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.04 and last traded at $29.70. Approximately 22,744 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 23,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.63.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.15.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.