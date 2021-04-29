First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FDTS) Trading Up 0.3%

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2021

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FDTS)’s stock price was up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $48.01 and last traded at $47.93. Approximately 207 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.76.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.11.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit