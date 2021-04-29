Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fisker (NYSE:FSR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fisker Inc. engages in developing electric vehicles. Fisker Inc., formerly known as Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp., is based in California. “

FSR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Fisker in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fisker from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Fisker from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fisker has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.30.

NYSE:FSR opened at $13.83 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.02. Fisker has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $31.96.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03.

In related news, major shareholder Energy Acquisition Spo Spartan sold 793,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $17,958,489.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fisker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Fisker during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Fisker by 892.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Fisker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fisker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc focuses on design, development, manufacture, and sale of electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

