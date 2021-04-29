Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (FFC) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 22nd

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1265 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of FFC opened at $23.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.55. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a one year low of $17.52 and a one year high of $23.85.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

