Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (FFC) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 22nd

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1265 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.
Shares of FFC opened at $23.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.55. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a one year low of $17.52 and a one year high of $23.85.
About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund
Further Reading: retirement calculator
Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.