Flashstake Price Up 35.1% Over Last 7 Days (FLASH)

Flashstake (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. Flashstake has a market cap of $4.33 million and $73,066.00 worth of Flashstake was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Flashstake has traded 35.1% higher against the dollar. One Flashstake coin can currently be bought for $0.80 or 0.00001495 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Flashstake Profile

Flashstake (CRYPTO:FLASH) is a PoT (Proof-of-Time) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2020. Flashstake’s total supply is 11,758,332 coins and its circulating supply is 5,403,589 coins. Flashstake’s official Twitter account is @Flashstake

According to CryptoCompare, “Flash Token ($FLASH) is an Ethereum token that enables interacting with the Flash Protocol. It was audited by Solidified and created by Blockzero Labs The Flash Token does not have a fixed supply. $FLASH is minted on every stake and it’s burned on every unstake (only if the staking period has not been elapsed). The process of minting can only be achieved using the Flash Protocol.The inflation rate of the token is corelated to the usage of Flash protocol, the FPY (Flash Percentage Yield) and the matching ratio. Flashstaking is the concept of locking money today and earning money from the future. With Flash, users receive instant upfront yield on stakes. Flash uses Proof-of-Time, meaning $FLASH is generated and rewarded to users who provide time to the protocol. “

Flashstake Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flashstake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flashstake should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flashstake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

