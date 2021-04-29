FLIR Systems (FLIR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect FLIR Systems to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $524.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect FLIR Systems to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FLIR stock opened at $60.37 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 57.50 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. FLIR Systems has a 12 month low of $33.39 and a 12 month high of $60.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. FLIR Systems’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FLIR shares. Needham & Company LLC cut FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist increased their price target on shares of FLIR Systems from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, William Blair cut FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.80.

In other FLIR Systems news, Director Angus L. Macdonald sold 49,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $2,737,962.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,327.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Carter sold 10,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $558,246.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,706 shares of company stock valued at $3,851,496. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Technologies and Defense Technologies.

