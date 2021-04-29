FLIR Systems (FLIR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2021

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect FLIR Systems to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $524.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect FLIR Systems to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FLIR stock opened at $60.37 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 57.50 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. FLIR Systems has a 12 month low of $33.39 and a 12 month high of $60.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. FLIR Systems’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FLIR shares. Needham & Company LLC cut FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist increased their price target on shares of FLIR Systems from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, William Blair cut FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.80.

In other FLIR Systems news, Director Angus L. Macdonald sold 49,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $2,737,962.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,327.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Carter sold 10,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $558,246.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,706 shares of company stock valued at $3,851,496. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Technologies and Defense Technologies.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Earnings History for FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Receive News & Ratings for FLIR Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLIR Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit