Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) PT Raised to $125.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FND. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup started coverage on Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Floor & Decor from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.27.

Shares of FND opened at $114.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.65. Floor & Decor has a one year low of $38.34 and a one year high of $116.47. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $723.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 2,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $251,882.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,487 shares in the company, valued at $2,970,653.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George Vincent West sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 412,871 shares of company stock valued at $42,192,935. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.3% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth $2,060,000. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth $212,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 16.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 9,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

