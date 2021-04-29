Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

FWONA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Formula One Group from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Formula One Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Formula One Group by 21.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Formula One Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Formula One Group by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Formula One Group during the fourth quarter worth about $390,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Formula One Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWONA opened at $41.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Formula One Group has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $42.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.18.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $485.00 million during the quarter. Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 64.67%. Sell-side analysts expect that Formula One Group will post -4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Formula One Group

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.