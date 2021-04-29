Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.30, Fidelity Earnings reports. Forterra had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 26.34%.

FRTA remained flat at $$23.41 during trading hours on Thursday. 10,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.92. Forterra has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $23.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.71 and a beta of 2.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.53.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FRTA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forterra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Forterra in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.30.

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

