Fortis Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NYSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) – Investment analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Fortis in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.49. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Fortis’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FTS. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Fortis from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Fortis from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Fortis and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.25.

Shares of NYSE FTS opened at $44.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. Fortis has a fifty-two week low of $35.53 and a fifty-two week high of $44.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Fortis by 11.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 598,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,713,000 after buying an additional 60,687 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Fortis by 166.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Fortis during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,116,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Fortis by 121.8% during the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 26,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortis by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 106,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares during the period. 47.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.3962 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.21%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

