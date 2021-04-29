Foster & Motley Inc. Buys 3,401 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,136 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $3,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DGX. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DGX traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $130.50. The company had a trading volume of 16,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $103.26 and a 12-month high of $134.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.82.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 4th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.80%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total transaction of $138,936.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,981,602.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total transaction of $671,499.78. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DGX shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.38.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

