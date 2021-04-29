Foster & Motley Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $10,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VBR. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $110,746,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,119,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,863,000 after purchasing an additional 761,009 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 161.7% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,085,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,385,000 after purchasing an additional 670,762 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,865,000. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,215,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $173.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,954. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $86.95 and a 1-year high of $174.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.81.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

