Foster & Motley Inc. Purchases 5,340 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. owned about 0.91% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF worth $8,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 1,310.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 266,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,047,000 after purchasing an additional 247,788 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth $7,054,000. Wade Financial Advisory Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 630.1% in the 4th quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 203,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,680,000 after buying an additional 175,961 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 380.6% in the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 192,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,264,000 after purchasing an additional 152,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,035,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,079,000 after purchasing an additional 117,994 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:LRGF traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.42. 15,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,750. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a 52-week low of $27.69 and a 52-week high of $42.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.20.

