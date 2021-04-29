Foster & Motley Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,590,707,000. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $527,847,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,859,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,630,207,000 after buying an additional 2,129,999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,483,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,526,013,000 after buying an additional 1,833,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 15,424.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,395,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,015,000 after buying an additional 1,386,337 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Summit Insights raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.23.

TXN traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $184.39. 134,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,805,295. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.07. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $105.45 and a 52-week high of $197.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 77.86%.

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $18,689,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,199,071.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 12,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.76, for a total value of $2,209,358.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,143,469.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 515,889 shares of company stock valued at $88,004,092 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

