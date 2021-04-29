Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 1,638 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,937 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,638 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $5,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 16.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 107,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 14,980 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the third quarter worth $254,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 167,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,749,000 after acquiring an additional 10,909 shares during the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHM traded up $0.76 on Thursday, reaching $59.44. The stock had a trading volume of 90,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,065,779. The company has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.09 and a 12-month high of $58.88.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 16.05%.

In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $395,480.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,654,416.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.57.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

