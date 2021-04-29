Foster & Motley Inc. Trims Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 260.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $110.94. The stock had a trading volume of 212,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,194,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.11 and a 1-year high of $113.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.23.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.65.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $18,475,972.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,981,046.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $916,668.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,067 shares of company stock worth $21,511,667 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

