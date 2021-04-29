Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 45.45% and a return on equity of 10.54%.

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $28.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,033. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 0.84. Four Corners Property Trust has a twelve month low of $16.34 and a twelve month high of $30.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.27 and a 200-day moving average of $27.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.317 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.37%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FCPT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

