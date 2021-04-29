Franco-Nevada Co. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share (TSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) – Stock analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report issued on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.11. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.27 EPS.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$396.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$334.90 million.

FNV has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$230.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada to C$190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$188.00 to C$193.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Eight Capital reduced their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$200.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$196.00 to C$158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$181.31.

Franco-Nevada stock opened at C$174.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.38 billion and a PE ratio of 81.92. Franco-Nevada has a twelve month low of C$133.63 and a twelve month high of C$222.15. The company has a quick ratio of 11.80, a current ratio of 12.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$162.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$164.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.332 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.08%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.