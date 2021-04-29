Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF) Posts Earnings Results

Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Franklin Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $15.07 million for the quarter.
Shares of FRAF traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.44. The company had a trading volume of 9,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.07. Franklin Financial Services has a 52 week low of $19.60 and a 52 week high of $34.38. The company has a market capitalization of $134.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.85.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Franklin Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th.
Franklin Financial Services Company Profile
Franklin Financial Services Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg that provides commercial, retail banking, and trust services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania.
