Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF) Posts Earnings Results

Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Franklin Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $15.07 million for the quarter.

Shares of FRAF traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.44. The company had a trading volume of 9,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.07. Franklin Financial Services has a 52 week low of $19.60 and a 52 week high of $34.38. The company has a market capitalization of $134.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Franklin Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 262.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 9,719 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 102,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 11,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 235,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 13,538 shares in the last quarter. 20.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Financial Services Company Profile

Franklin Financial Services Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg that provides commercial, retail banking, and trust services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania.

