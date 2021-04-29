Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €78.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FME has been the subject of a number of other reports. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Independent Research set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €69.21 ($81.42).

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €65.10 ($76.59) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €55.18 ($64.92) and a twelve month high of €79.96 ($94.07). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €62.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €65.81.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

