Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. BNP Paribas cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.00.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $39.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.11. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $33.84 and a 1 year high of $46.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.43 and its 200-day moving average is $39.49. The company has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 10.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 19.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 1st quarter valued at $1,122,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 1st quarter valued at $1,046,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

