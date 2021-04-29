Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 80.9% from the March 31st total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Friedman Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Friedman Industries by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 65,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Friedman Industries by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 25,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Friedman Industries by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 543,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 24,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FRD traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $8.44. The stock had a trading volume of 9,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,615. Friedman Industries has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $9.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.65. The company has a market cap of $58.29 million, a P/E ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 0.77.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.50 million for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%.

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the processing and wholesale of hot-roll coils into sheet and plate, as well as customer-owned coils.

