frontdoor (FTDR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. frontdoor has set its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS and its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. frontdoor had a net margin of 8.96% and a negative return on equity of 104.88%. The firm had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.72 million. On average, analysts expect frontdoor to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FTDR opened at $53.53 on Thursday. frontdoor has a one year low of $37.09 and a one year high of $58.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of frontdoor from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of frontdoor from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of frontdoor from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.22.

About frontdoor

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

