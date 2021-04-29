Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Earns Peer Perform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a peer perform rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also commented on ULCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.00.
Shares of NASDAQ ULCC opened at $21.07 on Monday. Frontier Group has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $21.98.
About Frontier Group
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 110 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet of 104 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 4 A319ceos, 19 A320ceos, 60 A320neos, and 21 A321ceos.
