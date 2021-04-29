Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Earns Peer Perform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a peer perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ULCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Get Frontier Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ULCC opened at $21.07 on Monday. Frontier Group has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $21.98.

In other news, CFO James G. Dempsey sold 97,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $1,851,493.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,486. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Mark Christopher Mitchell sold 21,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $408,557.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,942,503 shares of company stock valued at $359,907,557 in the last three months.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 110 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet of 104 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 4 A319ceos, 19 A320ceos, 60 A320neos, and 21 A321ceos.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.