Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Research Coverage Started at Cowen

Cowen started coverage on shares of Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ULCC. UBS Group initiated coverage on Frontier Group in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of Frontier Group stock opened at $21.07 on Monday. Frontier Group has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $21.98.

In other Frontier Group news, Director Patricia Salas Pineda sold 2,694 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $51,186.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $972,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Howard Diamond sold 49,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $931,114.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,942,503 shares of company stock worth $359,907,557.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 110 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet of 104 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 4 A319ceos, 19 A320ceos, 60 A320neos, and 21 A321ceos.

