FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Shares Sold by Viking Fund Management LLC

Viking Fund Management LLC lessened its stake in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in FuelCell Energy were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 6.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the first quarter worth about $585,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 22.4% during the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 26,440 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.69% of the company’s stock.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Monday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.92.

In other news, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $37,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,745.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total transaction of $107,680.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $346,020. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

FCEL stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.97. 397,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,326,559. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $29.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 5.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.05.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The energy company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 162.42% and a negative return on equity of 74.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FuelCell Energy Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL).

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.