Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) by 269.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,655 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.10% of Futu worth $6,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Futu in the fourth quarter worth $1,184,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in Futu in the fourth quarter worth $10,309,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Futu in the fourth quarter worth $1,652,000. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. raised its position in Futu by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 6,336,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Futu in the fourth quarter worth $584,000. 14.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FUTU shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Futu in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded Futu from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Futu in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Futu in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on Futu from $246.50 to $230.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.80.

Futu stock opened at $154.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of 183.36 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.37. Futu Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $10.21 and a 52 week high of $204.25.

Futu Profile

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

