FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Banc of California, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NYSE:BANC)

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) – DA Davidson raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Banc of California in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.06 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.02. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Banc of California’s FY2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Banc of California from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded Banc of California from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banc of California presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.08.

Shares of NYSE:BANC opened at $17.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.87 and its 200 day moving average is $16.29. Banc of California has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $21.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $902.45 million, a P/E ratio of -93.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Banc of California had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 1.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 296,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after acquiring an additional 9,824 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 190.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 9,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 83,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 9,329 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Banc of California news, CEO Jared M. Wolff purchased 5,600 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $99,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 208,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,881.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

