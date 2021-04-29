FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Danaher Co. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:DHR)

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) – William Blair upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Danaher in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings of $8.88 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.56. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Danaher’s FY2022 earnings at $9.00 EPS.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.63.

NYSE:DHR opened at $258.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $230.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.99. The firm has a market cap of $184.30 billion, a PE ratio of 52.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher has a fifty-two week low of $155.61 and a fifty-two week high of $260.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.00%.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $4,442,650.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,844,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,698 shares of company stock worth $6,808,687. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DHR. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its stake in Danaher by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 2.7% during the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

