FY2021 Earnings Forecast for fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Issued By Barrington Research

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for fuboTV in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.22) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.21). Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for fuboTV’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.71) EPS.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($1.76). The business had revenue of $105.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.94 million. fuboTV’s quarterly revenue was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.07) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on fuboTV from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush upped their target price on fuboTV from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

Shares of FUBO opened at $21.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.64. fuboTV has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the 4th quarter valued at $3,857,000. Sib LLC bought a new position in fuboTV during the 1st quarter worth about $2,815,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in fuboTV during the 1st quarter worth about $1,656,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of fuboTV by 1,463.5% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 9,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth about $14,619,000.

In other fuboTV news, CEO David Gandler sold 42,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $1,373,759.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,241,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,044,596.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About fuboTV

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in the United States and Europe. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

