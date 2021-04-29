FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Orient Overseas (International) Limited Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:OROVY)

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Orient Overseas (International) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee now forecasts that the company will earn $28.15 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $21.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Orient Overseas (International)’s FY2022 earnings at $14.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.65 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Orient Overseas (International) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OROVY opened at $80.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.32 and its 200-day moving average is $46.98. Orient Overseas has a twelve month low of $19.39 and a twelve month high of $86.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.24 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $6.793 per share. This is a positive change from Orient Overseas (International)’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Orient Overseas (International)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.87%.

Orient Overseas (International) Company Profile

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers trunk and intermodal services; freight management services and IT solutions; supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerized shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

