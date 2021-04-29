FY2022 Earnings Estimate for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Issued By Truist Securiti

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of VICI Properties in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now anticipates that the company will earn $1.92 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.84.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on VICI Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp started coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.53.

VICI Properties stock opened at $31.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.55. VICI Properties has a 1-year low of $13.97 and a 1-year high of $31.70.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 64.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,418,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,577,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,898,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,904,000 after buying an additional 48,442 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,022,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,078,000 after purchasing an additional 145,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,508,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,967,000 after buying an additional 2,671,434 shares in the last quarter.

In other VICI Properties news, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.26 per share, with a total value of $373,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,998 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,843.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.19%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

