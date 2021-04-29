FY2022 Earnings Forecast for First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) Issued By Piper Sandler

First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for First Western Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.15 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.65. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. First Western Financial had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 16.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Western Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of MYFW opened at $25.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $203.01 million, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.67 and a 200 day moving average of $19.83. First Western Financial has a twelve month low of $11.23 and a twelve month high of $31.72.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in First Western Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 650,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,732,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Western Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,242,000 after purchasing an additional 14,218 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Western Financial by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,460,000 after purchasing an additional 54,702 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Western Financial by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 257,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,029,000 after purchasing an additional 54,035 shares during the period. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its position in shares of First Western Financial by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 92,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 36,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

First Western Financial Company Profile

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

