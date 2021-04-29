Galactrum (ORE) Hits Market Capitalization of $25,080.87

Galactrum (CURRENCY:ORE) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 29th. Galactrum has a total market cap of $25,080.87 and $2.00 worth of Galactrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Galactrum coin can now be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Galactrum has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Galactrum Profile

Galactrum (CRYPTO:ORE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theLyra2RE hashing algorithm. Galactrum’s total supply is 5,844,807 coins and its circulating supply is 5,124,807 coins. Galactrum’s official Twitter account is @galactrum and its Facebook page is accessible here . Galactrum’s official website is galactrum.org . The Reddit community for Galactrum is https://reddit.com/r/Galactrum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Galactrum is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2v2 (ASIC-resistant) algorithm. It features a network of masternodes, coin mixing and transaction locking. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Galactrum

