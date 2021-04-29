Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galecto Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company with advanced programs in fibrosis and cancer centered on galectin-3 and LOXL2. The Company’s pipeline includes an inhaled galectin-3 modulator currently in Phase 2b for the potential treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Galecto Inc. is headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Get Galecto alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GLTO. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Galecto from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Galecto from $29.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ GLTO opened at $5.95 on Tuesday. Galecto has a 1 year low of $5.58 and a 1 year high of $17.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLTO. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Galecto in the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Galecto in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Galecto during the 4th quarter worth $806,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Galecto during the fourth quarter worth about $1,053,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Galecto in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,594,000.

Galecto Company Profile

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Galecto (GLTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Galecto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galecto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.