Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. Has $14.83 Million Stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 534,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,000 shares during the period. WillScot Mobile Mini accounts for 3.3% of Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. owned about 0.23% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $14,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter valued at $7,722,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 505,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 28,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 29.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WSC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WillScot Mobile Mini currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.45.

NASDAQ:WSC traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,587. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.01, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.28. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $30.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.59.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $437.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.65 million. Equities analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 17,412,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $466,480,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 362,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $9,902,516.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 188,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,160,310.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

