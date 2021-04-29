Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. Sells 78,000 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 47.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 85,131 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 78,000 shares during the quarter. Twitter accounts for about 1.2% of Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $5,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Twitter in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Twitter in the first quarter worth about $29,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen upped their price target on Twitter from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Twitter in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Twitter has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.54.

In other Twitter news, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $100,085.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total value of $153,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,083 shares of company stock valued at $5,052,261. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TWTR stock traded down $1.10 on Thursday, reaching $64.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,347,473. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.44. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.12 and a 1 year high of $80.75. The company has a market capitalization of $51.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

